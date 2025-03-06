World News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025 : Khalistan protestor attempt to attack EAM S Jaishankar in London; tears Indian flag | Watch video

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
06 Mar 2025, 07:52 AM IST
World News Today Live: Khalistan protestor attempt to attack EAM S Jaishankar in London; tears Indian flag | Watch video
- Khalistani extremists attempted to assault Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in London. A video shows a man damaging the Indian flag near unresponsive police. Pro-Khalistan supporters protested outside the event at Chatham House.
06 Mar 2025, 07:36 AM IST
World News Today Live: French President Emmanuel Macron warns of Russian threat to France and Europe: ‘Moscow planning to expand army’
- French President Emmanuel Macron also questioned whether Russia would stop at that. He further that peace can only return to Europe if the Russian threat is pacified.
06 Mar 2025, 04:58 AM IST
World News Today Live: EAM S Jaishankar says US President Donald Trump’s bold foreign policy shift ‘not surprising,' sees benefits for India
- During his visit to the UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on US President Donald Trump's foreign policy changes, stating they were expected and potentially advantageous for India. He emphasised the lack of historical baggage in US-India relations.