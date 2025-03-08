Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 07 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.55 0.80%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 648.45 1.36%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,249.10 3.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.80 -0.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,687.00 -0.16%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on March 8, 2025 : Justin Trudeau tears up as he reflects on PM stint amid US tariff feud
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on March 8, 2025 : Justin Trudeau tears up as he reflects on PM stint amid US tariff feud

1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2025, 12:52 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on March 8, 2025: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on March 8, 2025: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's emotional speech came amidst escalating tensions between Canada and the US over trade issues. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)Premium
Latest news on March 8, 2025: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's emotional speech came amidst escalating tensions between Canada and the US over trade issues. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) (AP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
08 Mar 2025, 12:52:52 AM IST

World News Today Live: Justin Trudeau tears up as he reflects on PM stint amid US tariff feud

  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became emotional during a press conference as he reflected on his time in office and the ongoing trade tensions with President Trump. He reiterated his commitment to putting Canadians first, highlighting the success of his child care initiatives.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue