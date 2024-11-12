Explore
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 12, 2024 : Canada community centre cancels event over 'extremely high threat' after Khalistan attack on Hindu temple

2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Livemint

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
12 Nov 2024, 07:30:18 AM IST

World News News Today Live:: Canada community centre cancels event over 'extremely high threat' after Khalistan attack on Hindu temple

  • The Triveni Community Centre has requested Peel Police to enhance security for the Brampton Triveni Mandir amidst threats to the Hindu community, following a violent incident at a nearby temple. Both PM Modi and Trudeau condemned the violence and emphasized the right to practice faith safely.
Read the full story here

12 Nov 2024, 06:37:50 AM IST

World News Today Live:: From stealth fighters to advanced drones, China's Zhuhai airshow unveils cutting-edge military tech

  • China's largest air show in Zhuhai will showcase its aviation and military advancements, including the debut of the J-35A stealth fighter and the J-15T carrier-based fighter. The event highlights China's growing military capabilities and aims to attract foreign business partnerships.
Read the full story here

