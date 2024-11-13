LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to and from Bali after volcanic eruption: ‘Ash clouds may impact air travel’

2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 06:42 PM IST

World News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.