Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

World News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024 : IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to and from Bali after volcanic eruption: ‘Ash clouds may impact air travel’

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to and from Bali after volcanic eruption: ‘Ash clouds may impact air travel’

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
13 Nov 2024, 06:42 PM IST World News Today Live: IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to and from Bali after volcanic eruption: ‘Ash clouds may impact air travel’

  • Several passengers have been left stranded after airlines from various countries, including IndiGo, Air India cancelled flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali after a nearby volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky.
Read the full story here

13 Nov 2024, 06:37 PM IST World News Today Live: Trump’s picks spur renewed push for West Bank annexation in Israel

  • The idea is seen as illegal by most of the international community and could threaten Israel’s relations with its Arab allies.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.