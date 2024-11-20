World News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024 : Harshita Brella was strangulated, then dumped…: Postmorten report on how Indian woman was killed by husband in London

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.
This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
20 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
World News Today Live: Harshita Brella was strangulated, then dumped…: Postmorten report on how Indian woman was killed by husband in London
- Harshita Brella, 24, from Corby, Northamptonshire, was strangled, a post-mortem revealed. Police suspect her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, killed her on November 10 and abandoned her body in a car boot in Ilford, east London.
20 Nov 2024, 08:42 AM IST
World News Today Live: Rio G20 Summit cohort takes second picture — this time with Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau and Giorgia Meloni
- G20 leaders reshot their group photo after Joe Biden was initially missed due to logistical issues. In his final summit, Biden was positioned prominently, contrasting with the earlier mishap that led to concerns over his waning influence ahead of Donald Trump's return.
20 Nov 2024, 08:10 AM IST
World News Today Live: 'To the moon and beyond': Elon Musk's SpaceX launches world's largest rocket Starship | Watch
- President-elect Donald Trump attended SpaceX's Starship launch with Elon Musk in Texas, marking the sixth test flight. The successful test achieved goals related to booster recovery and heatshield experiments, signifying a milestone for SpaceX's Starship program.