Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 21 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.25 0.57%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 773.70 -1.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 780.85 -2.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.10 -2.73%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.80 3.41%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 12:45 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside VaticanPremium
World News Today Live: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
22 Nov 2024, 12:45:01 AM IST

World News Today Live: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

  • Pope Francis breaks centuries-old traditions, opting for a simple wooden coffin and no public viewing for his funeral. Instead, he’ll be buried outside the Vatican. Know why the humble pontiff is choosing simplicity over extravagance.
Read the full story here

22 Nov 2024, 12:31:42 AM IST

World News Today Live: Whistleblower Nelson Amenya celebrated as a hero for exposing the secret Adani deal for Kenya's airport

  • Kenya canceled a $2 billion airport deal with Adani Group after whistleblower Nelson Amenya exposed secretive negotiations and lack of competitive bidding. The US fraud indictment against Adani chairman supported Amenya’s claims. Social media users have hailed Amenya as a hero.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue