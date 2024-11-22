World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican
- Pope Francis breaks centuries-old traditions, opting for a simple wooden coffin and no public viewing for his funeral. Instead, he’ll be buried outside the Vatican. Know why the humble pontiff is choosing simplicity over extravagance.
World News Today Live: Whistleblower Nelson Amenya celebrated as a hero for exposing the secret Adani deal for Kenya's airport
- Kenya canceled a $2 billion airport deal with Adani Group after whistleblower Nelson Amenya exposed secretive negotiations and lack of competitive bidding. The US fraud indictment against Adani chairman supported Amenya’s claims. Social media users have hailed Amenya as a hero.