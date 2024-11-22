LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024 : Pope Francis breaks 100-year tradition: Opts for simple farewell in wooden coffin, to be laid to rest outside Vatican

2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2024, 12:45 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.