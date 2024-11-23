World News Today Live Updates on November 23, 2024 : Missiles target Beirut as Israel escalates strike on Hezbollah strongholds

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Missiles target Beirut as Israel escalates strike on Hezbollah strongholds
- Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut's Basta neighborhood, firing at least four missiles amid its military campaign against Hezbollah. The conflict, which reignited last year, has seen increased violence with bombings in Lebanon and Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israel.
World News Today Live: US charges Indian national Sanjay Kaushik of illegal export of aviation components to Russia; who is he?
- Sanjay Kaushik, an Indian national, faces US charges for conspiring to illegally export aviation components to Russia, with potential penalties of 20 years in prison and $1 million per count if convicted.
World News Today Live: The arrest warrant is a diplomatic disaster for Netanyahu
- But may also undermine the International Criminal Court
World News Today Live: Vladimir Putin pledges more ‘Oreshnik’ ballistic missile strikes amid Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Will continue depending on…’
- Putin announced continued testing of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, stating Russia has a stock ready for use. Ukraine is developing air systems to counter the weapon, which reached speeds over 13,000 kph. Tensions escalate as both nations employ advanced weaponry amidst rising conflict.