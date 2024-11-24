Explore
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on November 24, 2024 : COP29 agrees on '$300billion per year by 2035' for Global South to fight climate change; India calls it ‘paltry sum…’
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 24, 2024 : COP29 agrees on '$300billion per year by 2035' for Global South to fight climate change; India calls it ‘paltry sum…’

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 24, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: COP29 agrees on '$300billion per year by 2035' for Global South to fight climate change; India calls it 'paltry sum…' (AFP)
World News Today Live: COP29 agrees on '$300billion per year by 2035' for Global South to fight climate change; India calls it ‘paltry sum…’ (AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
24 Nov 2024, 08:20:35 AM IST

World News Today Live: COP29 agrees on '$300billion per year by 2035' for Global South to fight climate change; India calls it ‘paltry sum…’

  • COP29: Wealthy countries agreed to a climate deal, pledging $300 billion annually by 2035 to support poorer nations. India's representative criticized the amount as insufficient in addressing the climate crisis.
Read the full story here

24 Nov 2024, 07:53:51 AM IST

World News Today Live: Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Beirut as ceasefire talks falter, over 3,500 killed so far in Lebanon

  • Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut killed at least 20 and wounded 66, amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The strikes are part of escalating violence, with over 3,500 fatalities in Lebanon so far.
Read the full story here

