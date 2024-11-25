World News Today Live Updates on November 25, 2024 : Lebanon news: 29 killed in Israel's airstrikes on Beirut, dozens more dead in others areas | All you need to know

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Lebanon news: 29 killed in Israel's airstrikes on Beirut, dozens more dead in others areas | All you need to know
- Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have resulted in dozens of deaths in multiple attacks across the country, with 29 fatalities from a single attack in Beirut's Basta area. Additional strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon have also caused significant casualties.
World News Today Live: Nijjar killing: Canada proceeds trial against 4 Indians without preliminary hearing; case moved to British Columbia SC
- The Canadian government will hear the case against four Indian citizens accused of killing pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar without a preliminary hearing. Their case has moved to the British Columbia Supreme Court, leading to a direct trial, which may limit defense opportunities.