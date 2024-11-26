World News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Barbara Taylor Bradford, author of 'Woman of Substance' dies aged 91

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
World News Today Live: Barbara Taylor Bradford, author of 'Woman of Substance' dies aged 91
- Bestselling British-American author Barbara Taylor Bradford has passed away at 91. Known for her debut novel A Woman of Substance, she sold over 91 million books. She died peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones, with a private funeral planned in New York.
World News Today Live: US backs Imran Khan's calls for nationwide protest, slams authorities to ‘respect human rights, freedoms’
- The US State Department supports the Pakistani people's right to peaceful protest and urges authorities to respect human rights. This comes amid calls for nationwide protests led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, focusing on political demands and the release of political prisoners.