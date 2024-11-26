World News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024 : Barbara Taylor Bradford, author of 'Woman of Substance' dies aged 91

Explore
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024

World News Today Live: Barbara Taylor Bradford, author of 'Woman of Substance' dies aged 91 (AFP)

26 Nov 2024, 09:11:28 AM IST

  • Bestselling British-American author Barbara Taylor Bradford has passed away at 91. Known for her debut novel A Woman of Substance, she sold over 91 million books. She died peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones, with a private funeral planned in New York.
26 Nov 2024, 09:08:09 AM IST

World News Today Live: US backs Imran Khan's calls for nationwide protest, slams authorities to ‘respect human rights, freedoms’

  • The US State Department supports the Pakistani people's right to peaceful protest and urges authorities to respect human rights. This comes amid calls for nationwide protests led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, focusing on political demands and the release of political prisoners.
