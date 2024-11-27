Explore
World News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024 : Pakistan launches 'midnight raid' to clear Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad after 6 killed in 'do-or-die' protests
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024 : Pakistan launches 'midnight raid' to clear Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad after 6 killed in 'do-or-die' protests

4 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2024, 07:11 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 27, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

World News Today Live: Pakistan launches 'midnight raid' to clear Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad after 6 killed in 'do-or-die' protests (AP)
World News Today Live: Pakistan launches 'midnight raid' to clear Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad after 6 killed in 'do-or-die' protests (AP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
27 Nov 2024, 07:11:22 AM IST

World News Today Live: Pakistan launches 'midnight raid' to clear Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad after 6 killed in 'do-or-die' protests

  • Pakistani security forces initiated an operation to disperse Imran Khan supporters, who clashed with police in Islamabad. Thousands protested for Khan's release, facing arrests, tear gas, and violence. The got has restricted communication and access, while tensions remain high due to ongoing unrest.
Read the full story here

27 Nov 2024, 06:39:36 AM IST

World News Today Live: ‘Even if law helps in just smallest of ways…’: Australia passes bill to ban young children from social media

  • Australia's House of Representatives passed a bill banning social media access for children under 16. Platforms face fines for non-compliance. Critics argue the legislation lacks effectiveness and privacy protections, while supporters see it as a crucial step for child safety online.
Read the full story here

27 Nov 2024, 06:32:15 AM IST

World News Today Live: Israel and Lebanon agree to 60-day ceasefire: IDF to begin phased withdrawal under US-France oversight – How it works

  • Israel and Hezbollah have reached a cease-fire agreement set to begin Wednesday, after a year-long conflict. The deal includes a 60-day cessation of hostilities and a coordinated withdrawal of Israeli forces, with Lebanese military taking control to prevent Hezbollah's rearmament.
Read the full story here

