Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 28 2024 15:59:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.45 -0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.85 -0.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.75 0.55%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,132.50 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,271.35 -1.67%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024 : Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024 : Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…

1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2024, 07:45 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on November 29, 2024: (File photo) Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (REUTERS)Premium
Latest news on November 29, 2024: (File photo) Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
29 Nov 2024, 07:45:40 AM IST

World News Today Live: Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…

  • Putin indicated the use of Oreshnik missiles against Kyiv may be possible due to Ukrainian military actions. He praised Trump, calling him intelligent, but raised concerns over his safety 
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue