World News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024 : Putin says Donald Trump is an ‘intelligent polititian’ who can end war but…

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates on November 29, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.