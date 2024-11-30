Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 29 2024 15:59:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.55 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.85 0.90%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 838.35 -0.05%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,292.45 1.66%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,797.65 0.26%
Business News/ News / World/  World News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024 : This new word of the year will change the way you see every online service – And it's ...
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

World News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024 : This new word of the year will change the way you see every online service – And it's ...

1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2024, 01:56 AM IST
Livemint

World News Today Live Updates on November 30, 2024: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Latest news on November 30, 2024: Macquarie Dictionary's 2024 word of the year is 'enshittification' referring to the decline in quality of services or products, particularly online platforms, due to profit-seeking motives. Representative imagePremium
Latest news on November 30, 2024: Macquarie Dictionary's 2024 word of the year is 'enshittification' referring to the decline in quality of services or products, particularly online platforms, due to profit-seeking motives. Representative image

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
30 Nov 2024, 01:56:48 AM IST

World News Today Live: This new word of the year will change the way you see every online service – And it's ...

  • Macquarie Dictionary has named 'enshittification' its 2024 word of the year. It refers to the gradual decline in quality of a service or product, particularly online platforms, driven by profit-seeking. The term resonates with the current feeling of deterioration in various aspects of life.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue