Latin America’s pandemic of mounting troubles

Another structural weakness is Latin America’s dual labour market, which disproportionately exposes low-income workers to income shocks. About half of the region’s workers are informal wage-earners or self-employed without a college degree; in Bolivia, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Peru, more than two-thirds of workers are informal. Unable to benefit from wage subsidies and furlough schemes, many of them depended during lockdowns on government cash transfers that compensated for only part of their lost income. In contrast, many Latin American countries offer generous labour protections to high-wage salaried workers. Colombia introduced a subsidy equivalent to 40% of the minimum wage for all formal jobs in firms that had experienced revenue losses. Argentina’s government went further, doubling severance payments and eventually banning layoffs outright. But such protection goes to a minority of formal employees, while most informal and independent workers remain unprotected. The consequences of this were painfully obvious in the first half of 2020, with incomes of people at the top dropping by much less than those of people at the bottom.