Laura Loomer asks Zelenskyy ‘where you doing cocaine with Macron?’, says ‘was bamboozled by Russian propaganda’

Laura Loomer, a far-right figure, has accused Ukrainian soldiers of committing war crimes and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of faking his Jewish faith. She once encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to seize the entire country.

However, on Friday, Loomer released a friendly 45-minute interview with Zelenskyy recorded in Kyiv where she expressed regrets for amplifying narratives that benefited Russia, and acknowledged she spread falsehoods about the war, according to CNN.

“I was bamboozled by Russian propaganda,” Laura Loomer, who said she was “very anti-Ukraine,” told Zelensky, “and I came to believe a lot of untrue things about Ukraine.”

Laura Loomer traveled all the way to wartime Kyiv, Ukraine to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after years of criticising America assisting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

"I really wanted to see it up close and find out, wow, you know, is this a country full of Nazis? Are they laundering our taxpayer dollars to Democrats? You know, is Zelenskyy a cokehead?' she said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail while she was in Kiev.

'Where you doing cocaine with Macron?' During her interview, Loomer questioned Zelenskyy whether he had ever used cocaine with French President Emmanuel Macron, citing pictures she had seen online.

'Of course never,' Zelenskyy replied laughing. 'Of course not," he was quoted as saying.

Laura Loomer’s extraordinary about-turn this week – from a provocateur who frequently said she did not care about the Russian invasion to a Ukrainian sympathiser cosying up to Zelenskyy – is the clearest sign yet that Maga has changed its mind on the war.

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Loomer told Zelenskyy her goal was to 'counter some of the propaganda in real time' by asking blunt questions.

"I wanted to know whether that was Russian propaganda. And I wanted to know if the video was real," she explained when the Daily Mail asked about the motivation for the question.

Following the interview, Loomer's social media is now flooded with praise for Ukraine and Zelenskyy, in sharp reversal of her stance.

Loomer is one of Trump’s most loyal allies. On Thursday, Trump shared a promotional clip of the interview on Truth Social and wrote: “Very good!!!”

In one of the X posts, Loomer said, “Russian propaganda is real. Nazism is literally illegal in Ukraine. I didn’t know this till I came here.”

She claimed, "Technically, Ukriane has stronger anti-Semitism laws than the US. I met several rabbis in Ukraine who fled Russia because the state had the KGB investigate them for being Jewish."

The Telegraph called it Laura Loomer’s "extraordinary about-turn this week – from a provocateur who frequently said she did not care about the Russian invasion to a Ukrainian sympathiser cosying up to Zelenskyy".