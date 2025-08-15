Lavrov arrives in style: Russian Foreign Minister sports 'USSR' sweatshirt for Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska | VIDEO

Stepping out of a black vehicle as part of Moscow's high-powered delegation, the Russian Foreign Minister was seen sporting a black gilet over a sweatshirt emblazoned with 'CCCP,' an abbreviation of the Russian-language cognate of USSR

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated15 Aug 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, made a striking arrival in Alaska's Anchorage, sporting a USSR sweatshirt as he arrived for what Trump called as “HIGH STAKES” talks between the POTUS and Russian President Valdimir Putin.

Stepping out of a black vehicle as part of Moscow’s high-powered delegation, the Russian Foreign Minister was seen sporting a black gilet over a sweatshirt emblazoned with “CCCP” — an abbreviation of the Russian-language cognate of USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

The veteran diplomat, who landed in Alaska before Putin, is a key figure in shaping Russia’s foreign policy and a prominent member of the dignitaries accompanying Vladimir Putin on Friday.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

