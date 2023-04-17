Law firm appeals to Shaquille O'Neal to acknowledge FTX lawsuit

Law firm appeals to Shaquille O'Neal to acknowledge FTX lawsuit1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:50 AM IST
- The law firm highlighted that Shaquille O'Neal is the only one among the group of celebrities, known as the ‘FTX celebrities,’ who has not yet been served with the class-action lawsuit filed against them for endorsing FTX.
The legal firm representing victims impacted by the FTX collapse has publicly appealed to NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, urging him to acknowledge their legal complaint after multiple unsuccessful attempts and to show "courtesy and honor" in doing so.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×