Law firm appeals to Shaquille O'Neal to acknowledge FTX lawsuit

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 07:50 AM IST Livemint
Lawyers further stated that Shaquille O'Neal had been avoiding and evading their process servers for the past three months. (Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)Premium
Lawyers further stated that Shaquille O'Neal had been avoiding and evading their process servers for the past three months. (Photo by: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

  • The law firm highlighted that Shaquille O'Neal is the only one among the group of celebrities, known as the ‘FTX celebrities,’ who has not yet been served with the class-action lawsuit filed against them for endorsing FTX.

The legal firm representing victims impacted by the FTX collapse has publicly appealed to NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, urging him to acknowledge their legal complaint after multiple unsuccessful attempts and to show "courtesy and honor" in doing so.

Lawyers further stated that he had been avoiding and evading their process servers for the past three months.

The Moskowitz Law Firm has disclosed that its team has been present outside TNT studios in Atlanta, where Shaquille O'Neal works as a television host, throughout the week in an attempt to serve him on behalf of FTX investors. The legal action pertains to O'Neal's past endorsement of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, Cointelegraph noted.

 

The law firm highlighted that Shaquille O'Neal is the only one among the group of celebrities, known as the "FTX celebrities," which includes Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and Larry David, who has not yet been served with the class-action lawsuit filed against them for endorsing FTX.

The law firm further stated that O'Neal has been evading them for three months and should demonstrate courtesy and honor by allowing their process servers to deliver the legal complaint on his behalf, enabling him to defend his actions in this legal matter.

Following a court filing on April 7, which indicated that multiple attempts to serve Shaquille O'Neal with legal documents had been unsuccessful in various locations, the recent plea from the law firm representing FTX collapse victims has been made.

On March 9, it was reported that United States District Judge Kevin Moore is contemplating the dismissal of Shaquille O'Neal and tennis player Naomi Osaka from the lawsuit. The reason cited is the uncertainty surrounding whether or not the two celebrities have been properly served with legal documents.

