Lawmakers look to short-term funding measure as spending talks continue

Lawmakers expect to pass a one-week spending bill soon that would keep the government funded through Dec. 18 and buy more time for complex, year-end negotiations on a long-term funding measure and coronavirus relief.

Congressional leaders had hoped to pass a full-year spending bill this week, before the government’s current funding runs out at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. But lawmakers are still ironing out disputes over both the sprawling spending bill and a coronavirus relief package that they hope to attach to it.

On Sunday, a House Democratic leadership aide said that lawmakers would likely vote this week on a one-week continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill. Leaders want to combine a coronavirus aid package with the full-year spending bill, both of which require some more time.

Senior lawmakers on the appropriations committee had been signaling last week that the full-year spending bill needed more work and likely wouldn’t be ready by the Dec. 11 deadline. Republicans and Democrats have been hashing out differences over funding for construction of the wall along the border with Mexico, detention beds for immigrants and environmental provisions, among other matters.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said last week that they hoped to attach coronavirus relief to the full-year spending package, a compendium of the 12 bills needed to fund the government known as an omnibus.

“He and I, being appropriators, know that if you are going to do that, you have to have an omnibus bill," Mrs. Pelosi said. “And so, we have to work through all of the provisions that are still unresolved there. We’re making progress."

Meanwhile, an expanding, bipartisan group of lawmakers has been trying to settle on a coronavirus relief agreement to help businesses and families through March. Lawmakers and aides said Sunday that they hoped to have legislative text ready early this week.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers last week unveiled a $908 billion framework for an emergency relief package that would include $180 billion for unemployment insurance, including $300 a week through March in enhanced benefits. The framework also includes $288 billion for small-business relief, including for the Paycheck Protection Program; $16 billion for the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine; $82 billion for schools; and $25 billion for rental assistance, according to lawmakers and aides. Democratic leaders swiftly said it should become the basis of renewed negotiations.

“Where we are right now is in early December, and the clock is ticking," Sen. Mark Warner (D., Va.), part of the group that introduced the bipartisan proposal, said Sunday on CNN. “It would be what I call stupidity on steroids if Congress doesn’t act, and we are going to keep at it."

Mr. McConnell has made clear that legal protections for businesses, health-care providers and schools are among his top priorities.

Lawmakers worked over the weekend, including a three-hour call on Sunday, to hash out the details of some of the most contentious components. They include rental assistance, $160 billion in funding for state and local governments—which Democrats have long sought—and a short-term liability shield for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic.

Drafting the liability language has been the most difficult part of the negotiations, according to lawmakers and aides.

Democrats have long opposed the idea of extending additional legal protections to employers, pushing instead for legislation that would bolster safety standards for workers during the pandemic.

The bipartisan proposal now at the center of the negotiations calls for offering a short-term liability shield, but lawmakers are still crafting specifics, according to aides. Some Republican senators last week said they had seen a version of the proposal that would offer legal protections for six months.

“There has to be some liability protection," Sen. Bill Cassidy (R., La.), also a member of the bipartisan group, said Sunday on Fox. “We got to have something, but it has to be something that we negotiate that’s acceptable to both. And, frankly, that’s one of the sticking points right now."

The bipartisan proposal was initially introduced by nine senators and leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of 50 House lawmakers. An expanding group of lawmakers from both parties have said they expect to support it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

