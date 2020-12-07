Lawmakers look to short-term funding measure as spending talks continue

Congressional leaders had hoped to pass a full-year spending bill this week, before the government’s current funding runs out at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. But lawmakers are still ironing out disputes over both the sprawling spending bill and a coronavirus relief package that they hope to attach to it.

