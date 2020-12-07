Lawmakers look to short-term funding measure as spending talks continue

Lawmakers look to short-term funding measure as spending talks continue4 min read . 09:34 AM IST
- A vote is likely this week on a one-week continuing resolution
Lawmakers expect to pass a one-week spending bill soon that would keep the government funded through Dec. 18 and buy more time for complex, year-end negotiations on a long-term funding measure and coronavirus relief.
Congressional leaders had hoped to pass a full-year spending bill this week, before the government’s current funding runs out at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. But lawmakers are still ironing out disputes over both the sprawling spending bill and a coronavirus relief package that they hope to attach to it.
