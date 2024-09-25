Lawsuit alleges Sean Diddy Combs of ‘rape and recording’ assault amid legal troubles | 10 updates

Another woman on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, claiming that he and his head of security raped her and recorded the act at his New York recording studio in 2001, as reported by the Associated Press.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. The lawsuit, submitted in federal court in New York, is one of several similar actions against Combs and follows a recent arrest and the unsealing of a federal sex trafficking indictment against him, AP reported.

2. Thalia Graves alleges that when she was 25 and dating an executive who worked for Combs in the summer of 2001, Combs and Joseph Sherman enticed her to a meeting at Bad Boy Recording Studios.

3. She claims they picked her up in an SUV and during the ride gave her a drink that was "likely laced with a drug."

4. Diddy was arrested on Monday night in Manhattan and is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. "It goes beyond just physical harm caused by and during the assault. It's a pain that reaches into your very core of who you are, and leaves emotional scars that will never be fully healed," she told reporters.

5. "I've had PTSD, depression and anxiety. I'm emotionally scarred. It has been hard for me to trust others, to form healthy relationships, or even feel safe in my own skin.

6. “Flashbacks, nightmares and intrusive thoughts make me feel like it's a constant struggle.” In the criminal case, Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting victims across state lines for prostitution.

7. Prosecutors allege that Combs led a criminal enterprise that entangled women, coercing them into sex acts through threats of violence, financial instability, and damage to their reputations, Associated Press further reported.

8. The lawsuit states that the two men repeatedly threatened Graves over the years not to speak about the alleged assault. After Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venture, went public with accusations of his criminal behavior last year, Graves learned that her assault had been recorded and sold as pornography.

9. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to be determined at trial and demands that all video copies be accounted for and destroyed. It also names several companies owned by Combs as defendants. Combs, a three-time Grammy winner and founder of Bad Boy Records, has been one of the most influential figures in hip-hop production and executive roles over the past three decades.

10. The lawsuit was filed under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, and comes during a two-year window that suspends legal deadlines and allows sexual assault victims to sue over abuse that might otherwise be too old to pursue.