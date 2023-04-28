LaSalle Corrections, a private company that ran a Texas jail, has agreed to pay $7 million as lawsuit settlement, to the family of a victim who allegedly went blind following days of medical neglect before her death in 2019, the family's attorney said Thursday.

The payout is among the largest public settlements of its kind, Seattle-based attorney Erik Heipt who represents the victim’s family said in a statement.

Holly Barlow-Austin's death was one in a string of other deaths and incidents that led to lawsuits and investigations of the company, which runs facilities where thousands of people are incarcerated.

“If you’re going to cut corners and put profits over people’s lives, there will be a steep price to pay," Heipt said. The payout should serve as a wake-up call to all private jail and prison operators, Heipt added.

The family's federal lawsuit was resolved ahead of a trial after more than two years of litigation. Barlow-Austin’s husband and mother claimed that LaSalle guards and medical staff at the Texarkana jail ignored obvious signs of her worsening health, falsified records, and deprived the 46-year-old of food and water. The staff at Texarkana jail only took her to the hospital after it was too late.

The victim’s family sued LaSalle along with Bowie County and several guards and medical staff at the Bi-State Jail. Court records do not show details of the agreement, including what share of the settlement was paid by which of the defendants. Heipt said the specific terms were confidential.

In April 2019, Barlow-Austin was arrested for a parole violation by police in Texarkana, a city that straddles Texas’ northeastern border with Arkansas.

She arrived at the jail with serious health conditions, including HIV, but normal vital signs and full mobility, according to the suit. It said she left the facility “blind, emaciated, and barely able to move."

Over a period of days guards and medical staff didn’t check on her or, when they did, ignored her calls for help and water, according to the suit. It also says staff falsified observation logs — something state inspectors found they had done in several other cases that was settled.

Barlow-Austin’s mother and husband said they hope the settlement in their case will save some lives in the future