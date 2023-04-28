Lawsuit over texas woman's jail death settled for $7 million2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:01 AM IST
The payout is among the largest public settlements of its kind, Seattle-based attorney Erik Heipt who represents the victim’s family said
LaSalle Corrections, a private company that ran a Texas jail, has agreed to pay $7 million as lawsuit settlement, to the family of a victim who allegedly went blind following days of medical neglect before her death in 2019, the family's attorney said Thursday.
