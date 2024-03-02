Lawyers who got Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay struck down, seek about $6 billion in Tesla stock
Attorneys for the Tesla investor who challenged Musk’s executive compensation award – the largest ever given to a corporate titan – filed the request Friday in Delaware state court
Lawyers for a Tesla Inc. investor who persuaded a judge to throw out Elon Musk’s $55.8 billion pay package are making an unusual request to have their legal fees paid in the form of about $6 billion of stock in the electric-car maker.
The billionaire has said he is “uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control." Some experts have questioned whether Musk’s focus on Tesla will be weakened without another super-sized pay package. Tesla directors cited that fear in approving the package that McCormick voided in January.
Musk also has moved all his companies except Tesla out of Delaware for incorporation purposes in the wake of McCormick’s ruling. He’s encouraged other business owners to shift their incorporations out of the state, which is still the corporate home to more than 70% of Fortune 500 companies.
