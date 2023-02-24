Layoff drive: Chemical giant BASF to sack 2,600 employees
BASF is also terminating a share buyback program ahead of time due to the deterioration in the global economy.
German chemicals maker BASF SE will sack 2,600 employees, around 2% of its global workforce to reap cost savings as the company adjusts to a future without cheap Russian gas. The chemical giant will also close a number of factories, including two ammonia plants and related fertilizer facilities, according to Bloomberg news.
