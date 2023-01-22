Layoff season: US media witness massive job cuts2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 02:34 PM IST
According to CNN, Vox Media, publisher of news websites like Vox and The Verge has announced that it will lay off 7 per cent of its workforce.
From CNN to NBC News, the US media is witnessing a tough time as a series of outlets have announced layoffs amid the downfall in the economy, and now, Vox Media is the latest company to be added to this list.
