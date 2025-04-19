Layoffs alert: THESE companies, including Volvo, announce job cuts in US amid Trump tariff turmoil

Layoffs News: Swedish automaker, Volvo Group, is preparing to lay off 800 US employees from its three sites of operation in the upcoming months amid Trump’s tariff policy, reported the news agency Reuters on Saturday, April 19.

Other companies in the US, like IBM, were laying off approximately 9,000 employees across multiple locations in the nation. Google also laid off hundreds of its employees in its Platforms and Devices division earlier this month.

Volvo is preparing for this cost-cutting measure to align the production needs with the reduced demand in the market for the company's vehicles, reported the news agency, citing a Volvo spokesperson.

As per the report, Vola has informed its staff that the company is going to lay off 550 to 800 jobs at the company's Mack Trucks factory in Pennsylvania, United States.

The layoffs are expected to also hit two other factories in Dublin, Virginia, and Hagerstown in Maryland, the United States, according to the news agency.

Volvo Employee Count According to the official website, the Volvo Group employs more than 1,00,000 people from across the world, out of which nearly 20,000 of the employees are from the US. The company also has customers in more than 190 markets.

“Volvo Group North America represents about 29% of total 2024 sales​ for the Volvo Group. Employing more than 19,600 people in North America, ​the company operates 16 manufacturing and remanufacturing facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” according to the official website.

The company has 16 manufacturing plants in North America, including the third-largest R&D plant for the Volvo Group Trucks.

Trump tariffs As per the official White House announcement, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on March 26, 2025, which imposed a 25 per cent tariff on automobile and automobile part imports into the United States.

President Donald Trump's move came across to address the “critical threat” to the national safety of the Western nation.

“President Trump is taking action to protect America’s automobile industry, which is vital to national security and has been undermined by excessive imports threatening America’s domestic industrial base and supply chains,” according to the official release.