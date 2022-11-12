Layoffs aren’t a good look for big tech’s growth story3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Meta Platforms, Twitter and other tech companies have shown they are economically sensitive, puncturing the myth of ‘permanent acceleration’
The long list of Big Tech companies laying people off surely says something about the current state of the economy, but it might tell us more about the sector’s prospects: Investors probably need to look elsewhere for growth.