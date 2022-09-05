Is Work From Home effective?

Over the past few months, a number of studies have shown that working remotely from home increases productivity more than working in an office environment. As per a 2021 study by Owl Labs, 90% of those who worked from home during the epidemic reported that they were just as productive, or more, than in the office. In addition, 84% of respondents said that working from home would make them happier after the pandemic, with many even willing to accept a pay drop. During the pandemic, only 1% of employees who worked from home claimed to be less productive.