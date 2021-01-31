Subscribe
Home >News >World >Lead lawyers leave Trump’s impeachment defense team
Donald Trump has accepted no responsibility for the Capitol riot and has denied wrongdoing

Lead lawyers leave Trump’s impeachment defense team

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST Rebecca Ballhaus , The Wall Street Journal

The departures come a little more than a week before the Senate trial is set to begin

Two lawyers leading former President Donald Trump’s defense in his Senate impeachment trial have left the legal team a little over a week before the trial is scheduled to begin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, two attorneys from South Carolina, no longer plan to represent Mr. Trump, the person said Saturday. The decision was mutual, the person said, declining to give a reason for the departures.

