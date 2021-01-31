Lead lawyers leave Trump’s impeachment defense team

Lead lawyers leave Trump’s impeachment defense team1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
The departures come a little more than a week before the Senate trial is set to begin
Two lawyers leading former President Donald Trump’s defense in his Senate impeachment trial have left the legal team a little over a week before the trial is scheduled to begin, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, two attorneys from South Carolina, no longer plan to represent Mr. Trump, the person said Saturday. The decision was mutual, the person said, declining to give a reason for the departures.
