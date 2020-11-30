Leaders across the world call me to say it's the most messed-up election: Trump

“What's going on in this country is not to be believed. I could say some very strong words, where this country has gone over the last 10 or 15 years. But it's not to be believed. And we were changing it. If I got in or get in, we will very quickly have deals with Iran. But now they are going to give the ship away. They will pay hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran," he said. Trump reiterated that China does not want him to be the president of the United States.