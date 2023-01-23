Leaders of Quad likely to meet in May in Sydney2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:20 AM IST
This will be the third annual leaders’ summit of Quad members India, Australia, Japan and the US. Tokyo played host to the last summit in May 2022.
NEW DELHI : The Quad leaders’ summit is expected to be held in May this year in Sydney, according to people aware of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×