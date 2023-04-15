Leak suspect expresses disillusionment with military enlistment - here's why

Leak suspect expresses disillusionment with military enlistment - here's why3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Without any evidence, some prominent people on the right have begun hailing Teixeira as someone who aimed to expose the Biden administration and prevent further US involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war.
Jack Teixeira, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who is accused of leaking highly classified documents had set his sights on joining the military from an early age, however, he had recently expressed disillusionment about having enlisted.
