'Leaked data of 200 million users not stolen from…': Twitter
Twitter: Around 600 million pieces of user data could not be correlated with the previously reported incident, nor with any new incident.
Twitter Inc on Wednesday said there was no evidence that data recently being sold online was obtained by exploiting a vulnerability in the company's systems. It informed that the data of 5.4 million of the accounts had been compromised by a bug it discovered early last year, which it previously fixed and disclosed over the summer.