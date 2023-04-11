Leaked documents a 'very serious' risk to security: Pentagon2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 05:31 AM IST
Investigators who specialize in tracking social media, including at the journalism organization Bellingcat, say the documents may have been circulating for months in private internet chats
The online leaks of scores of highly classified documents about the Ukraine war present a “very serious" risk to national security, and senior leaders are quickly taking steps to mitigate the damage, a top Pentagon spokesman said Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×