Learning to live with the pandemic

The study then considered how each of these four scenarios would unfold in five general settings: high-, middle-, and low-income countries, as well as conflict zones and vulnerable environments like refugee camps and prisons. Not even in the most optimistic of the four scenarios—characterized by a relatively stable virus, effective vaccines, and improved antiviral therapies—will SARS-CoV-2 be eradicated in all five settings within five years, though community transmission could be eliminated within certain boundaries. And as long as one setting is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, all settings are vulnerable.