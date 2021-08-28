Leave immediately: US embassy asks citizens to avoid travelling to Kabul airport

The US embassy has asked Americans, who are in Afghanistan, to avoid travelling to Kabul airport and asked them to stay away from Abbey gate, East gate, North gate, or the New Ministry of Interior gate.

The embassy has also told US citizens to avoid travelling to the Taliban-controlled nation due to security reasons.

“Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates. US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate, or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately," the US embassy in Kabul said in a statement on its website.

The embassy advisory has come after the US army warned there could be more attacks ahead of President Joe Biden's deadline on August 31 to withdraw the country's forces from Afghanistan.

According to the White House, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people since August 14.

And, since July-end the US has re-located approximately 110,600 people.

The State Department says it is tracking roughly 1,000 American citizens who it believes may still be in Afghanistan.

Violence has escalated in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control in the South Asian countries this month. On Thursday, Afghanistan witnessed Two blasts in which at least 35 people were killed and more than 70 injured. At least 12 US service members were among the dead, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, according to two US officials.

Terror organisation ISIS-K has taken responsibility for the attack.

US forces are working under heightened security amid threats of another attack. After Thursday's twin blasts, the US army said there were tighter restrictions at Taliban checkpoints and fewer people around the gates.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has closed certain roads because of the possibility of suicide bombers in vehicles. Yesterday, Taliban used a pickup truck full of fighters to set up a barrier 1,600 feet from the Kabul airport.

