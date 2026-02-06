‘Leave Iran now': US issues warning ahead of nuclear talks in Oman, says ‘maintain low profile'

Ahead of planned U.S.–Iran negotiations, the U.S. Virtual Embassy in Iran warned American citizens to depart the country amid heightened security, road closures, disruptions to public transportation, widespread internet restrictions, and continued airline flight cancellations.

According to the official US virtual embassy in Iran website, “U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye.”

Actions to take:

1. Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help.

2. Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates.

3. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items.

The embassy advised citizens to avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and remain alert to their surroundings. It urged people to follow local media for breaking developments, be ready to change plans if necessary, keep their phones charged, and stay in contact with family and friends to keep them informed of their status.

The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety if you choose to depart using the following options. You should leave only if you believe it is safe to do so, the US Virtual Embassy Iran said.

Iran-US nuclear talks Iran and the United States were set to resume negotiations in Oman on Friday, focused at least in part on Tehran’s nuclear program, following a turbulent week that initially included plans for broader regional talks in Turkey.

The discussions mark a return to Oman, the sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, months after earlier rounds of dialogue collapsed in the aftermath of Israel’s 12-day war against Iran in June.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported Thursday night that Araghchi had arrived in Muscat to participate in the talks.

According to a report by AFP, Iran's foreign ministry said Thursday evening that it had a "responsibility not to miss any opportunity to use diplomacy" to preserve peace, adding it hoped Washington would participate in the discussions “with responsibility, realism and seriousness”.

The meeting takes place less than a month after the height of nationwide protests in Iran against the clerical leadership, which rights groups say were met with a severe crackdown that has killed thousands.

"They're negotiating," US President Donald Trump said of Iran on Thursday.

"They don't want us to hit them, we have a big fleet going there," he added, referring to the aircraft carrier group he has repeatedly called an “armada”.