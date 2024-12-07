Amid escalating tensions between the Syrian government and the rebel groups and militants, the Indian government has warned its citizens against travel to the country until further notice. This warning comes in light of the situation prevailing in Syria, posing a significant risk to travellers.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification.”

“Those who can, are advised to leave [Syria] by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it said.

Emergency helpline number for Indians stuck in Syria The MEA as also shared an emergency helpline +963 993385973, connecting to the Indian Embassy in Damascus. The number is also available on WhatsApp, the MEA said. Indians in Syria can also remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.

During a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there are about 90 nationals in India and the Indian Embassy was in touch with them for their safety.

“We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organizations. Our Mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security,” he said.

After Aleppo and Hama that have been captured by the Islamist alliances, the local anti-government rebel group wrested a key city from President Bashar al-Assad – Daraa – which borders Jordan, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“Local factions have taken control of more areas in Daraa province, including Daraa city. They now control more than 90 percent of the province, as regime forces successively pulled out,” it said.