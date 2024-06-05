Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Lebanese army says gunman attacked US embassy

Lebanese army says gunman attacked US embassy

AP

Lebanese army on Wednesday said that a gunman attempted to attack the U.S. embassy near Beirut. According to the Lebanese military, the attacker was shot dead and was a Syrian national

The Lebanese army on Wednesday said that a gunman tried to attack on the US embassy near Beirut.

The Lebanese army said Wednesday a gunman attempted to attack on the U.S. embassy near Beirut.

The Lebanese military in a statement said that soldiers shot an assailant, who they only described as a Syrian national. The gunman was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that there was a gunfight for almost half an hour by the U.S. diplomatic mission in the suburb of Aukar, north of Beirut.

The U.S. Embassy said the morning attack by the embassy’s entrance did not cause any casualties among their staff, and that Lebanese troops and embassy security mobilized quickly.

The Lebanese military said it deployed troops around the embassy and surrounding areas.

In 1983, a deadly bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut killed 63 people.. U.S. officials blame the attack on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Following that attack, the embassy was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Aukar, north of the capital. Another bomb attack struck the new location on Sept. 20, 1984.

In September 2023, Lebanese security forces detained a Lebanese man who opened fire by the U.S. Embassy. There were no casualties in that attack.

In October 2023, hundreds of protesters clashed with Lebanese security forces in demonstrations near the U.S. Embassy in support of Gaza’s people and the militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.

