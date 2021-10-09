OPEN APP
Lebanese power outage will last for a few days: Govt official
 Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

The power outage will continue for a few days, the official added. 

