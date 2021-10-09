Lebanese power outage will last for a few days: Govt official

Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage

Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

