Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Lebanese power outage will last for a few days: Govt official

Lebanese power outage will last for a few days: Govt official

Premium
The power outage will continue for a few days
1 min read . 05:57 PM IST Reuters

Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

 Lebanon has no electricity after the country's biggest two power stations shut down due to a fuel shortage, a government official told Reuters on Saturday.

The power outage will continue for a few days, the official added. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Delhi power crisis: Blackout warning for city as only ' ...

Premium

Farmers to hold rail roko on 18 Oct over Lakhimpur viol ...

Premium

Aim for $450 bn-$500 bn exports next year: Piyush Goyal

Premium

'So sorry...Air India': Indira Gandhi's letter to JRD T ...

The power outage will continue for a few days, the official added. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Delhi power crisis: Blackout warning for city as only ' ...

Premium

Farmers to hold rail roko on 18 Oct over Lakhimpur viol ...

Premium

Aim for $450 bn-$500 bn exports next year: Piyush Goyal

Premium

'So sorry...Air India': Indira Gandhi's letter to JRD T ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!