Ceasefires in Lebanon, Gaza fragile: 22 dead as Israeli forces open fire on protesters demanding withdrawal of troops

At least 22 people, including six women and a Lebanese soldier, were killed, and 124 others injured as Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to Lebanese health officials. Demonstrators gathered to demand Israel’s withdrawal from the region, as stipulated by a ceasefire agreement following the Israel-Hezbollah war in November. Protests were reported in nearly 20 villages along the border.

Tensions over delayed withdrawal The Israeli military justified its extended presence, citing the Lebanese army’s inability to fully deploy to the area and prevent Hezbollah’s return. Meanwhile, the Lebanese army claimed it could not deploy until Israel withdraws, creating a tense standoff. Protesters, many waving Hezbollah flags, attempted to re-enter border villages, sparking violent clashes.

Israel blames Hezbollah for inciting violence The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of inciting Sunday’s protests. In a statement, the military said its troops fired warning shots to "neutralize threats" in areas where suspects were approaching, and several individuals were detained for questioning.

This development comes as Israel prevented thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza, alleging that Hamas violated the fragile ceasefire by altering the sequence of hostage releases.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasised Lebanon’s sovereignty, declaring it non-negotiable. He assured southern Lebanon's residents that he was actively addressing the issue at the highest levels to protect their rights and dignity. Aoun called for self-restraint and trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces. The army, in turn, assured that it was escorting civilians to certain towns along the border and urged residents to follow military guidance to ensure their safety.

International and domestic reactions Aoun condemned the violence, reaffirming Lebanon's sovereignty and urging residents to remain calm. Speaker Nabih Berri called on the international community to pressure Israel into withdrawing from Lebanese territories. The UN urged both sides to meet their ceasefire obligations, warning that ongoing violence threatens regional stability.

UN's call for action The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL reiterated the need for Israel’s withdrawal, the removal of unauthorized weapons south of the Litani River, and the redeployment of the Lebanese army to ensure safe civilian returns. UNIFIL also stressed that failure to meet ceasefire timelines is exacerbating tensions and hindering stability.

Scenes of loss and resilience Displaced Lebanese families revisiting their homes found widespread destruction. In Aita al Shaab, Hussein Bajouk vowed to rebuild despite the devastation. On the Israeli side, residents expressed shared grief, noting the tragic human cost for both sides.

Lingering displacement Over 112,000 Lebanese remain displaced, reflecting the continued humanitarian toll of the conflict, which displaced more than a million people during the war. The region remains volatile as both sides grapple with the fragile ceasefire and unresolved tensions.

(With AP inputs)