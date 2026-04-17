Lebanon ceasefire: Who said what? Bibi vows troops will stay; Trump hails talks ‘very exciting’ - How Iran reacts?

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday (local time) that Israeli troops will remain stationed in southern Lebanon throughout the ongoing 10-day ceasefire, emphasizing that the decision is intended to ensure border security, according to CNN.

"We will remain in a 10-kilometre security zone, which will allow us to prevent infiltration into communities and anti-tank missile fire," Netanyahu said in a video statement issued shortly after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire.

He asserted that Israel would not scale back its presence in the region, describing the current deployment as more robust than previous arrangements, as reported by CNN.

"We are remaining in Lebanon in an expanded security zone," Netanyahu said, adding that the area is "much stronger, much more powerful, far more continuous, and far more solid than what we had before."

"That is where we will remain. We are not leaving," he said.

Netanyahu noted that the ceasefire is intended to facilitate continued diplomatic engagement with Lebanon, even as tensions persist along the border, as per CNN.

He said Trump had invited him and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for talks in Washington, DC, although Aoun earlier declined to join a phone call with Netanyahu amid ongoing Israeli strikes, CNN reported.

Outlining Israel's position in the negotiations, Netanyahu said the focus remains on security and long-term stability.

Yesterday, he said, "In the talks, we have two demands: the disarmament of Hezbollah (and) a sustainable peace agreement - from a position of strength," he said.

What did Trump say? Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) called the ongoing efforts to mediate peace between Israel and Lebanon “very exciting,” hinting at a possible breakthrough and suggesting it could become another significant diplomatic success.

Responding to a question on what was described as a "10th border" negotiation, Trump said, “It's very exciting. With Lebanon, it's very exciting. I think we're going to have a deal. We're going to have a meeting first time in 44 years and Lebanon will be meeting with Israel and they're probably going to do it at the White House.”

He added that he had recently spoken to both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and expressed confidence about a ceasefire arrangement.

"We're going to be meeting with Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon. I had a great talk with both of them today. They're going to be having a ceasefire and that'll include Hezbollah..." Trump said.

On the timeline, the US President indicated that the meeting between the two sides could take place soon. "Over the next week or two," he said.

Addressing concerns about whether an agreement could be reached without Hezbollah's consent, Trump expressed optimism about broader alignment.

"I think we will have an agreement between Lebanon, and they're going to take care of Hezbollah. But they're going to be working on Hezbollah right now, but we'll have an agreement between Israel, very importantly, and Lebanon," he said.

Here’s what Iranian Parliament speaker said The Iranian Parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said that Lebanon must be included in any comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States, as diplomatic efforts continue following a ceasefire announcement in the region, CNN reported.

Speaking to Pakistani mediators, including Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Ghalibaf stressed Lebanon's centrality to any lasting peace framework, according to CNN.

"Lebanon is an inseparable part of the comprehensive ceasefire and has an important role in moving forward toward lasting peace in the region," he said, CNN reported, citing Iranian state media.

Munir is currently in Tehran for high-level discussions aimed at facilitating talks between Iran and the United States, including preparations for a possible second round of negotiations following initial talks held in Islamabad.

However, Ghalibaf also accused Washington of undermining regional stability, warning that US actions could "prevent measures from reaching a result", as reported by CNN.

Ghalibaf also attributed the ceasefire to Hezbollah's resistance while maintaining a cautious stance.

"As I said last night, the ceasefire was only the result of the extraordinary steadfastness of the heroes of Hezbollah and the unity of the Axis of Resistance," he wrote on X.

The comments come after Israel and Lebanon had agreed to begin a 10-day ceasefire after sustained diplomatic efforts by the United States. He described his discussions with both sides as “excellent,” calling the move a step toward a wider and more durable peace in the region.

The truce comes at a crucial moment for West Asia, after a phase of heightened tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border.