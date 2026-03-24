Lebanon declares Iranian ambassador persona non grata, orders him to leave; ‘justified step’, says Israel

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Minister Youssef Raggi on Tuesday announced that his country has withdrawn the Iranian ambassador's accreditation, declaring him persona non grata and directing him to leave the country by 29 March.

In a post on X, Raggi wrote, “I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agrément for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March 2026.”

According to Al Jazeera, the foreign affairs ministry also summoned the Lebanese ambassador to Iran for discussions, citing what it termed as a violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries by the Islamic Republic.

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The development comes at a time when tensions have been soaring in the Middle East, after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. Along with Tehran, Tel Aviv also targeted Lebanon with air strikes and pushed forward with a ground offensive in southern Lebanon. The attacks from Hezbollah began on 2 March after Tehran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on the first day of airstrikes.

Also Read | Israeli Army Advances in South Lebanon After Hezbollah Flare-Up

Death toll mounts in Lebanon Citing Lebanese authorities, the report said that over 1,000 people have been killed so far and over 2,800 left injured since Tel Aviv ramped up its ground offensive. Additionally, the country has seen over 1.5 million people being displaced after Israel ordered people to evacuate from the southern region of the country.

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On Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported that at least three people were killed in overnight strikes in Beirut. The report said, “The Israeli military said it targeted members of the Quds Force, the foreign unit of Iran’s IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]. This is not the first time the Israeli army has claimed to target the IRGC in Lebanon.”

Israel welcomes Lebanon's decision Welcoming Lebanon's decision to declare the Iranian ambassador persona non grata, Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X, wrote, "I welcome the decision of the Lebanese Foreign Minister to expel the Iranian ambassador-designate from Lebanon."

Sa'ar termed it a justified and important step against Iran, the country it held responsible for violating Beirut's sovereignty for its indirect occupation through Hezbollah. He added that the country was dragged into the war because of Tehran.

Israel-Lebanon tensions continue The latest Israeli offensive comes after more than one million people displaced during the 2023–24 conflict remain unable to return to their homes in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces are still present in parts of Lebanese territory, and ongoing strikes have reportedly killed hundreds. Cross-border tensions escalated in October 2023 after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, calling it an act in support of Gaza amid Israeli bombardment.

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After nearly a year of escalating exchanges that forced thousands on both sides to flee, Israel moved into southern Lebanon. A ceasefire was reached in November 2024.

Since then, Israeli strikes have added to friction between the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, particularly over efforts to disarm the group. Under the November 2024 agreement, Hezbollah was expected to give up its weapons, while Israeli forces were to withdraw from Lebanese land. However, Hezbollah refused to disarm, stating that Israeli troops must leave their land first.

On 2 March, the Lebanese government prohibited Hezbollah’s military operations.