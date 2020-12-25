OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Lebanon detects first case of new coronavirus variant on flight from London
A worker wears a Santa hat as travelers wearing protective masks board flight (Bloomberg)
Lebanon detects first case of new coronavirus variant on flight from London

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 04:48 PM IST Reuters

A surge in coronavirus infections is straining Lebanon's healthcare system, which was already struggling amid a financial crisis and following the huge port explosion

Lebanon has detected its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly in parts of Britain, on a flight arriving from London, it said on Friday.

"The detection of the first case of the new variant of Covid-19 on Middle East Airlines flight 202 coming from London on Dec. 21," the country’s caretaker health minister said on Twitter, urging all passengers on the flight and their families to take precautionary measures.

A surge in coronavirus infections is straining Lebanon's healthcare system, which was already struggling amid a financial crisis and following the huge port explosion in August which damaged hospitals in Beirut.

Lebanon, with an estimated population of 6 million people, has reported more than 1,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

