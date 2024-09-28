Israel targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in fresh clashes, ‘precise strike’ in headquarters | Top points to know

  • Israel Hezbollah news: Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief's fate is still unknown

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published28 Sep 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Israel targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in fresh clashes, ‘precise strike’ in headquarters | Top points to know
Israel targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in fresh clashes, ‘precise strike’ in headquarters | Top points to know(AFP)

Israel Hezbollah war: The Israeli military stated on Friday, that it had targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a ‘precise strike’ 

Nasrallah, has led the armed group for more than 30 years, presiding over its rise from a guerrilla organization to an armed non-state force in the Middle East. Here are the latest updates:

Israel war: Top points to know

“The IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah’s missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, the terrorist Hussein Ahmad Ismail,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in the early hours of Saturday, local time, stated reports. The IDF also claimed that “Additional Hezbollah commanders and operatives were eliminated alongside them,” reported CNN.

The Iranian embassy in Beirut called Friday’s strike a ‘reprehensible crime and a reckless behaviour.’

On Nasarullah’s fate, an Israeli official said it is ‘too early’ to speak. “If he is alive, you will know immediately. If not, it may take some time,” the official added.

Also Read | Netanyahu says Israel will continue ceasefire discussions for Lebanon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ‘no prior information.’ According to Austin, the operation was underway even as he was on a call with his counterpart, Yoav Gallant.

According to a report by New York Times, US President Joe Biden is receiving latest updates on the developments in the Middle East.

Also Read | ‘Enough is enough’: Netanyahu says Israel won’t tolerate Hezbollah rocket fire

The IDF has urged civilians in Beirut’s Dahiya neighbourhood, which houses Hezbollah’s headquarters, to leave areas being used by the group. It further claimed that Hezbollah has ‘150,000 rockets’ to kill Israeli civilians, and asserted it has ‘no conflict’ with the common people of Lebanon.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has called an emergency meeting at his residence, as per NYT.

Also Read | How Israel’s spies got blindsided by Hamas but still hit Hezbollah hard

The Iranian embassy in Beirut called Friday’s strike a ‘reprehensible crime and a 'reckless behaviour.’ This ‘dangerous escalation’ has changed ‘the rules of the game,’ the embassy warned.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN’s top official in Lebanon, wrote on social media ‘the city is still shaking with fear.’

Catch latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 06:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsrael targets Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in fresh clashes, ‘precise strike’ in headquarters | Top points to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.000.00
      Chennai
      77,031.000.00
      Delhi
      77,183.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.