Lebanon news: Toddler ‘appears’ alive in bulldozer shovel, 14 hours after being buried by Israeli airstrikes

In a recent air strike on Beirut, two-year-old Ali Khalifeh was rescued alive after 14 hours under debris, while his family perished. The ongoing Israeli campaign has resulted in over 3,117 deaths in Lebanon, intensifying the conflict with Hezbollah since late September.

Written By Sayantani
Published9 Nov 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Israel Pounds Lebanon: A displaced kid reacts to a camera outside his makeshift shelter at a roadside, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon
Israel Pounds Lebanon: A displaced kid reacts to a camera outside his makeshift shelter at a roadside, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon(REUTERS)

Israel attacked the Lebanese capital Beirut with a new wave of powerful air strikes overnight. A miraculous survival has stunned rescuers and doctors alike in southern Lebanon, where two-year-old Ali Khalifeh was pulled from the rubble 14 hours after an Israeli airstrike flattened his family's apartment building.

His parents, sister, and two grandmothers were all killed in the attack on October 29, in the town of Sarafand, located just 15 kilometres south of Sidon.

Also Read | Middle East latest: Israeli defense minister officially steps down

In Lebanon A Miracle Among the Rubble

Rescuers had almost given up hope of finding any survivors when Ali was discovered in the debris. "We thought he was dead," said Hussein Khalifeh, Ali’s father's uncle, speaking from a hospital in Sidon. "Then he appeared in the bulldozer's shovel, barely breathing after being trapped for 14 hours."

Ali's condition was dire; his right hand had to be amputated, and he remains under a medically induced coma.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war: Trump’s US election win brings little hope for Palestinians

The strike in Sarafand destroyed an apartment complex, killing at least 15 people, many of whom were members of the Khalifeh family.

The attack was part of Israel's broader military campaign against Hezbollah, which has escalated since late September, shifting focus from Gaza to Lebanon. The airstrikes have killed over 3,117 people in Lebanon since the campaign began.

'Psychological Scars' from the Tragedy

At the hospital, Ali’s condition remains critical, and his relatives are preparing for further surgeries to aid in his recovery. "Ali was sleeping on the couch when the strike hit," Hussein Khalifeh explained. "He’s still asleep today… We are waiting for his surgeries to complete before we wake him up."

The devastation was not limited to Ali. Zainab, a 32-year-old relative, was trapped for two hours under the rubble before being rescued. When she was brought to a nearby hospital, she learned that her parents, husband, and three young children had all perished in the strike.

Also Read | Israel pummels Gaza and Lebanon, killing dozens in latest waves of deadly airstrikes

Zainab herself survived with only one eye intact, having suffered severe injuries. "She didn’t hear the missiles that rained down on her family’s home," Hussein said. “She only saw darkness and heard deafening screams.”

Israel Shifts Focus From Gaza, Pounds Lebanon

The events of October 29 are part of the broader toll that Israel’s air campaign has exacted on Lebanon. Israel launched the strikes after tensions with Hezbollah escalated following weeks of cross-border clashes.

Israel, on Friday, has launched at least 12 strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs over recent hours, while attacks in the city of Tyre have killed three people and injured 30 others. In Lebanon, at least 3,117 people have been killed and 13,888 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLebanon news: Toddler ‘appears’ alive in bulldozer shovel, 14 hours after being buried by Israeli airstrikes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.000.00
      Chennai
      79,491.000.00
      Delhi
      79,643.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.