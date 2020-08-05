Lebanon Officials Ignored Warnings About Chemical Tied to Blast

The blast came as Lebanon braced for the verdict of an international court trying four men linked to Syrian and Iranian-backed armed group Hezbollah over the 2005 killing of former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. The court Wednesday postponed that ruling. Hariri spearheaded the rebuilding of Beirut after the 1975-1990 civil war and his assassination touched off a wave of protests that forced Syrian forces to withdraw from Lebanon but also deepened political divisions in the country and further paralysed decision-making.