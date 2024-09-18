Lebanon pager blasts: Hungary rubbishes Taiwan claims, says devices used in mass detonations were never in country

Prime Minister Viktor Orban-led Hungarian government on 18 September said that pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were never in the country, reported Reuters, quoting an official statement.

Earlier, Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo had claimed the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.

However, they added that the pager devices had only licensed its brand to the company and were not involved in the production of the devices.

"Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary," Reuters quoted government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs as saying on Facebook.

"It has one head of operations in Hungary on its listed address and the devices referenced have never been to Hungary."

Meanwhile, the Hungarian government said that the national security authorities would co-operate with all involved international partner services and partner organisations in further investigations. They added the issue did not represent a national security risk to Hungary.

Another attack: Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials and state media said Wednesday that in an apparent second wave of detonations of electronic devices, explosions went off in Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon.

The health ministry added that nine people were killed, while 300 were injured.

According to the Associated Press, a child was killed in one of the several blasts at the funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members. Also, AP photographers claim they saw a car and a mobile phone shop damaged after devices exploded inside of them in the southern coastal city of Sidon.

Among others, a girl was injured when solar energy systems exploded in homes in several areas of Beirut and in southern Lebanon, AP quoted a Hezbollah official as saying, who added that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded.

These new explosions in Lebanon have aggravated confusion and anger among the people after Tuesday's pager bombings.

In the pager devices explosions on Tuesday, at least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people were wounded. The explosions allegedly took place when hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating, as these were with the Hezbollah members at various places in the country.