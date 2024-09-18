Lebanon pager blasts: Hungary rubbishes Taiwan claims, says devices used in mass detonations were never in country

  • Earlier, Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo had claimed the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 10:02 PM IST
A photo taken on Wednesday, in Beirut's southern suburbs shows the remains of exploded pagers on display at an undisclosed location. (AFP)
A photo taken on Wednesday, in Beirut’s southern suburbs shows the remains of exploded pagers on display at an undisclosed location. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Viktor Orban-led Hungarian government on 18 September said that pager devices used in mass detonations in Lebanon were never in the country, reported Reuters, quoting an official statement.

Earlier, Taiwanese pager firm Gold Apollo had claimed the model of pagers used in the attack against Hezbollah were made by Budapest-based BAC Consulting.

However, they added that the pager devices had only licensed its brand to the company and were not involved in the production of the devices.

"Hungarian authorities have established that the company in question is a trading-intermediary company, which has no manufacturing or other site of operation in Hungary," Reuters quoted government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs as saying on Facebook.

"It has one head of operations in Hungary on its listed address and the devices referenced have never been to Hungary."

Meanwhile, the Hungarian government said that the national security authorities would co-operate with all involved international partner services and partner organisations in further investigations. They added the issue did not represent a national security risk to Hungary.

Another attack:

Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials and state media said Wednesday that in an apparent second wave of detonations of electronic devices, explosions went off in Beirut and multiple parts of Lebanon.

The health ministry added that nine people were killed, while 300 were injured.

According to the Associated Press, a child was killed in one of the several blasts at the funeral in Beirut for three Hezbollah members. Also, AP photographers claim they saw a car and a mobile phone shop damaged after devices exploded inside of them in the southern coastal city of Sidon.

Among others, a girl was injured when solar energy systems exploded in homes in several areas of Beirut and in southern Lebanon, AP quoted a Hezbollah official as saying, who added that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded.

These new explosions in Lebanon have aggravated confusion and anger among the people after Tuesday's pager bombings.

In the pager devices explosions on Tuesday, at least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people were wounded. The explosions allegedly took place when hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating, as these were with the Hezbollah members at various places in the country.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldLebanon pager blasts: Hungary rubbishes Taiwan claims, says devices used in mass detonations were never in country

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue